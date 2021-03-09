A man is facing weapons-related charges after police set up a “containment” on a residence in Windsor’s east end.

Police say on Monday at 3:15 p.m. officers responded to the 900 block of Marentette Avenue for a report of a person in possession of a gun.

A suspect was identified and officers set up containment on a residence in the area.

The man was arrested without incident at 5:30 p.m.

Police found a pair of brass knuckles and a BB gun during the incident.

Luc Bouchard, 35, of Windsor has been charged with:

Possess a prohibited weapon contrary to release order - six counts

Fail to comply with release order

Possession of a prohibited weapon - brass knuckles

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830 Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com