Windsor man facing charges after police seize $86K in cocaine

A 32-year-old Windsor man is facing drug charges after police seized $86,000 worth of cocaine.

The Drugs and Guns (DIGS) Unit launched an investigation in July involving the suspected trafficking of illicit drugs in Windsor.

During the course of the investigation, a suspect, suspect vehicle, and three locations were identified as being involved.

Police obtained judicial authorization to search all identified locations and the vehicle.

On Wednesday, the suspect was located and arrested without incident. Officers say he was found in possession of cocaine.

The warrants were executed at all three locations. A large amount of cocaine was subsequently located and seized at two of the involved locations searched.

Police say about 860 grams of cocaine was seized during the course of the investigation, which yields a street value of approximately $86,000.

The involved vehicle and a quantity of currency was also located and seized as evidence.

The Windsor man is charged with three counts of possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.