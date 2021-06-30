Windsor man facing charges following stabbing incident

Windsor police are investigating an altercation that escalated into a stabbing, sending one man to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of Dougall Avenue on Tuesday around 6 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.

Police say before they arrived the victim had left the scene in a black vehicle and the suspect fled on foot to a residence in the area. Officers obtained descriptions of both men.

The victim had taken himself to a local hospital for medical treatment of non-life-threatening injury, police say.

Officers found the suspect at a residence in the 1300 block of Dougall Ave. where he was arrested without incident.

Investigators with the Major Crime Unit applied for and received judicial authorization to search an involved residence in the area.

Windsor man Nathan Byers, 29, has been charged with assault with a weapon.

The Major Crime Unit continues to investigate the incident and is seeking any information that may assist. Those in the area with surveillance cameras are asked to check their footage for any possible evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police - Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, ext. 400 (After Hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com