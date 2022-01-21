Windsor man facing counterfeit money charges after joint investigation

Police in Windsor, LaSalle and Essex County OPP teamed up to help nab a suspect in a counterfeit money investigation.

The probe by the Windsor Police Service Financial Crimes Unit and the LaSalle Police Service Criminal Investigation Unit resulted in numerous charges.

In December 2021, investigators from the Financial Crimes Unit launched an investigation involving the suspected possession of counterfeit currency and fraud in Windsor.

Police identified an adult male suspect and an involved vehicle, a blue 4-door Lexus with misused license plates.

During the course of the investigation, the Windsor Police Service, along with LaSalle Police Service and Essex County OPP, were working together after it was discovered that multiple counterfeit currency incidents were also occurring in other jurisdictions involving the same suspect.

On Thursday around 1:30 p.m., Windsor police officers found the suspect at a lodging establishment located in the 1400 block of Division Road and arrested him without incident.

Police say at that time, the accused was operating a silver 4-door BMW bearing misused Alberta license plates.

As a result, Brendon Moncrieff, 27, from Windsor, is charged with:

three counts of Possess Counterfeit Money

three counts of Uttering Counterfeit Money

three counts of Fraud Not Exceeding $5000

LaSalle police further charged Moncrieff with three counts of Uttering Counterfeit Money.

The Financial Crimes Unit is actively investigating and encourages any businesses who may have encountered similar counterfeit incidents to contact the police and report the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.