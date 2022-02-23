Windsor man facing impaired charge after vehicle found in a ditch
LaSalle police have charged a Windsor man with impaired driving after responding to a car in a ditch Friday night.
Just after 11 p.m. Friday an officer responded to a report of a Ford Sedan in the ditch at the intersection of Golfview Drive and Malden Road.
When the officer arrived, the driver was still trying to get the vehicle out of the ditch and after interacting with the man, police say the officer could smell alcohol on his breath.
The driver was arrested for impaired operation of a motor vehicle and taken to the LaSalle police station where it was revealed his blood alcohol concentration was more than three and a half times the legal limit.
The Windsor man is now facing charges of with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with 80 milligrams or more of alcohol in his blood.
His drivers’ licence was immediately suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days.
Police are reminding drivers to make arrangements for a safe drive home and not to drive under the influence.
