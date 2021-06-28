Windsor man facing multiple charges following firearms investigation

A man and woman are facing charges following an assault incident in Windsor that led to the seizure of a firearm, police continue to investigate.

Windsor police responded to a report of a person with a gun in the 1500 block of Francois Road Monday around 5:45 a.m.

Police say the suspects fled before police arrived.

It was reported that a male suspect pointed a gun at the victims, a man and woman, and a second female suspect assaulted the woman.

Officers learned through investigation all parties are known to each other and there had been an altercation involving the same people before the incident.

Police do not believe the incident was random.

Around 6:30 a.m., police found the male suspect in the 1500 block of Ellrose Avenue where he was arrested without incident.

Police also found the firearm and magazine in the 1500 block of Francois Road.

A 35-year-old Windsor man is facing the following charges:

Assault

Mischief Under $5,000

Point a Firearm - two counts

Assault with a Weapon - two counts

Possess Weapon Dangerous to Public

Possess Firearm other than Prohibited/Restricted Firearm, Knowingly Not Holding a License

Careless Use of Firearm

Fail to Comply with Court Order

Police are still looking for the female suspect and say she will face an assault charge.

The Major Crime Unit is investigating and is asking anyone in the area of the 1500 block of Francois Road with surveillance cameras to check their footage for any possible evidence.

Those with information are asked to contact Windsor Police - Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com