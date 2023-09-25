Windsor man facing multiple child pornography-related charges
A 39-year-old Windsor man is facing multiple charges after a months-long child pornography investigation.
Members of the Windsor Police Service Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit launched an investigation in May 2023 after receiving information that an individual may have been uploading child pornography online.
Police executed the search warrant on Thursday, Sept. 25 at a home in the 1700 block of Westminster Boulevard. Investigators seized numerous electronics including computers, hard drives and cell phones.
As a result, police arrested and charged Robert Albert Bourque with:
- Three counts of possession of child pornography
- Two counts of accessing child pornography
- Two counts of making available child pornography
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4896. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com
