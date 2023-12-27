Windsor man facing several charges after getting stopped going 150km/h on Highway 401
Provincial police have charged a 50-year-old man following a traffic stop on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent.
On Dec. 25 at 1:30 p.m., a member of the Elgin County OPP (Chatham Detachment) stopped a passenger vehicle on the westbound Highway 401 east of Bloomfield Road, after police say it was travelling over 150 Km/h in a posted 100 Km/h zone.
The investigating officer determined that driver was violating conditions of an existing release order.
The driver was taken into custody without incident.
As a result, a 50-year-old Windsor man was charged with:
- Failure to comply with release order - other than to attend court (Two Counts)
- Operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code
- Drive motor vehicle - Perform stunt - Excessive speed
- Driving while under suspension
The accused was held for a bail hearing and remanded into custody.
The OPP can be reached anytime, anywhere in the Province of Ontario at 1-888-310-1122. If you are in an immediate crisis, dial 911.
