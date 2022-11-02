Windsor man facing several charges following domestic disturbance
A domestic disturbance call in LaSalle has led to several charges for a Windsor man who allegedly fled the area when police arrived.
When officers arrived on scene around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, police say the man got in his vehicle and drove off.
Police recognized the man who was in violation of his court-ordered conditions and tried to use a tire deflation device to prevent him from leaving.
The man continued to drive away, police say officers used their cruisers to “coordinate a tactical maneuver” to bring the suspect to a controlled stop.
Police say the man’s vehicle then crashed into the leading police cruiser which caused minor damage.
The driver then became assaultive toward officers during the arrest, police say.
He now faces the following charges:
- Fail to comply with undertaking
- Flight from peace officer
- Dangerous operation of a conveyance
- Resist arrest
Police say the man was also issued a three-day drivers licence suspension for having over 50 mg of alcohol per 100 ml of blood.
Anyone with information is asked to call LaSalle Police Service at 519-969-5210 or Crime Stoppers at www.catchcrooks.com
