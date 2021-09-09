Windsor man facing sexual assault charges
A 55-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a woman at a Windsor bus shelter.
Police say on Tuesday, Aug. 31, a female victim was in a bus shelter in the 1400 block of Ouellette Avenue when she was accosted by the male suspect.
The man then made unwanted sexual advances toward the victim before he suddenly reached over and touched her in a sexual manner, police say.
The suspect then fled the scene on foot.
The Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit arrested the suspect without incident on Wednesday and charged him with sexual assault.
Police say the matter is still being actively investigated.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com
