Windsor man gets seven-year sentence for stabbing death of friend

A 52-year-old Windsor man received a seven-year prison sentence for the stabbing death of his friend.

Sean Perryman was sentenced Monday after previously pleading guilty to manslaughter in the February 23, 2021 death of Lamont Rhue, 55.

Warning: contains graphic details.

“What may have started as self-defence by Perryman against Rhue went beyond what was necessary and that is why he’s guilty of manslaughter,” assistant Crown Attorney George Spartinos tells CTV News.

Perryman was initially charged with first degree murder but after a preliminary hearing it was reduced to second degree murder.

He pleaded guilty in September 2021 to the lesser and included offence of manslaughter.

Perryman was described as remorseful and apologetic in his pre-sentence report.

During his sentencing hearing Monday Perryman turned to the monitor in court and offered an apology to Perrymans’ family member who was watching virtually.

Court heard both of Perrymans’ biological parents were killed by gun violence, he had a difficult time in the foster care system and struggled with substance abuse.

Defence lawyer Robert Dipietro Junior asked Justice Bruce Thomas for a sentence of five to six years with Assistant Crown Attorney George Spartinos asking for eight to 12 years in prison.

Justice Thomas credited Perryman for trying to turn his life around before sentencing him to seven years.

When given credit for time already served in custody, Perryman has four years and 11 months still to serve in a federal prison.

When given credit for time already served in custody, Perryman has four years and 11 months still to serve in a federal prison.

Defence lawyer Robert Dipietro Junior tells CTV News the sentence of seven years is both “appropriate” and “warranted” in light of the circumstances.

He says the pre-sentence report was “very positive” especially because of Perrymans’ “ability to take responsibility for all of his actions”, according to Dipietro Jr.

“My client had a rough upbringing. The only real family in his life is his twin sister,” says Dipietro Jr. who says Perryman is happy with the sentence and ready to move forward with his life.

According to Dipietro Jr. Perryman intends to continue addiction and mental health counselling while incarcerated and then hopes to reconnect with his sister when he is released on parole with the hopes of becoming an active and upstanding member of society.

Here are the facts in the case as heard in Monday’s sentencing hearing: