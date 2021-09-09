Windsor man plans to buy car for his wife with lotto win
Melanie Borrelli
A Windsor man says he plans on investing and buying a car for his wife with his $75,793 Lotto 6/49 win.
William (Bill) Stollar of Windsor won the second prize in the Aug. 7 LOTTO 6/49 draw.
Stollar, a 57-year-old professor, said he plays LOTTO 6/49 and ONTARIO 49 often.
"It was 1 a.m. when I checked my ticket and I didn't sleep all night," he said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings.
The father and grandfather of one told his wife about his big win right away.
"She was excited – her eyes were like saucers,” said Stollar. “I told my son the next day and he was happy for me.”
The winning ticket was purchased at Shoppers Drug Mart on Huron Church Road in Windsor.
-
