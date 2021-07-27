Windsor man plans to visit family overseas with $500,000 lotto win

A Windsor man is now $500,000 richer after cashing in on his Lotto Max ticket prize.

Xuan Nguyen a 59-year-old upholstery repairman won half a million dollars in the June 22 Lotto Max Draw. He shared a $1 million Maxmillions prize with another ticket.

“When I checked my ticket at the store and saw $500,000, I was happy! I left the store and went to work,” the regular Lotto Max and Lotto 64/9 player said.

Xuan said he’ll put his winnings in the bank for now.

“When it’s safe to travel again I will go back home to Vietnam to visit my sister,” he said.

The winning ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven on Wyandotte Street.