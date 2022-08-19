Windsor man rushes into burning home to help wheelchair-bound neighbour, dogs

A Windsor man who uses a wheelchair, his seven-year-old-grandson and two chihuahuas are thanking a neighbor who rushed into their burning home to help them escape.

It happened on Woodward Boulevard near Moxlay Avenue around 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Windsor fire tells CTV News crews arrived on scene to find a lot of smoke — mostly billowing from the home’s garage.

But it’s what happened before firefighters arrived that stands out, when Youseff Mocheimech says he saw the smoke and didn’t hesitate before rushing into the home to help.

He says he worried for his wheelchair-bound neighbor, Peter Morgan.

“I busted the door open, put the shirt over my mouth and ran inside to pull him out,” said Mocheimech.

“I helped him with his wheelchair then I ran back inside to get all his medicine out.”

Morgan has lived in the home for six years. He says he’s seen Mocheimech around and knew it was a friendly neighbourhood but this goes beyond.

“Thank goodness for great neighbours,” said Morgan.

According to Windsor fire, the cause of the blaze is now under investigation but there’s no evidence to suggest criminality at this time.

Morgan says he has a theory as to what started the fire. “I got this new blowtorch and it hasn’t been working right,” he said. “It’s possible I knocked it over and that may have started it.”

He said after working with the tool in his garage, he, his grandson and the two dogs were in the house when the smoke detectors started going off.

“I went into the garage and my work bench was all on fire,” Morgan said.

He doesn’t know if he would’ve been able to get the dogs out without Mocheimech’s help.

As for that heroic neighbour? He said he never thought twice before running into the home.

“I just love helping people,” said Mocheimech.