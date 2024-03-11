Windsor man wanted after break-ins between June and February
Windsor police have issued an arrest warrant for a city man in relation to a series of break and enter investigations.
Police said between July 2023 and February 2024, break-ins were reported at seven businesses in the 4000-7000 blocks of Tecumseh Road East, between Central Avenue and Lauzon Parkway.
In each incident, police said a man broke into the property through a rear door or window and stole the cash register and other items.
The suspect has been identified as 57-year-old Michael Scott Blythe.
He is described as a white man, five-foot-seven, with a medium build and brownish-grey hair.
He may be driving a 2008 beige Dodge Caravan.
Blythe is wanted on break and enter to commit theft over $5,000, six charges of break and enter to commit theft under $5,000, and possession of break-in instruments.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Windsor Police Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350.
