N.S. man wanted for allegedly breaching parole conditions
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Coordinator
Natalie Lombard
The RCMP has obtained a Nova Scotia-wide warrant for a man who allegedly breached the conditions of his parole.
Police say they are looking for 44-year-old John Allan Russell Warner of Windsor.
They describe him as five-foot-eight and 225 pounds. He also has dark brown hair and green eyes.
Police say they have made several unsuccessful attempts to find him and are now asking for help from the public.
Anyone who sees Warner, or has information on his whereabouts, is asked to call West Hants RCMP at 902-798-2207 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
