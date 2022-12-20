Windsor man wins brand new Harley in fundraiser
A Windsor man is heading home with a brand new Harley Davidson motorcycle Tuesday morning after holding the lucky ticket in the 31st annual Brentwood Dream Home Lottery’s early bird draw.
Bob Moran says it’s the first time he bought a ticket.
“I said to my wife it’s a great cause, I knew somebody quite a few years ago who won the house so I said ‘you never know,’” he says.
According to the lottery’s organizers, the 2022 Harley Davidson Street Glide now in Moran’s possession is worth $33,795.
Moran says he hasn’t decided what he’ll do with it yet.
“I’m probably a little old to start learning to ride, but I have a nephew and I do know people who ride bikes,” he says.
There are more draws for cash prizes scheduled in the Brentwood Lottery this year [link: https://www.brentwoodlottery.com/ ] with a New Year’s Eve deadline to purchase tickets.
The main draw will take place on Jan. 7, 2023 with the grand prize of a new home valued at $975,000.
-
20-year-old fatally shot in Scarborough last week identified by policePolice have identified a 20-year-old man who was fatally shot in Scarborough last week.
-
Bag of Bugles chips being auctioned off for charity in ManitobaA Manitoba man has received a $500 bid for two bags of chips no longer available in Canada that he’s auctioning off to help those in need.
-
Sudbury, Ont., doctor says LTC care homes becoming a ‘dumping ground’ for psychiatric patientsOntario’s long-term care homes are feeling the effects of hospital overcrowding, a Sudbury doctor says, with severely ill and psychiatric patients being moved to LTC to free up hospital beds.
-
Investigation into deadly Saanich, B.C., bank shooting clears officers, reveals details of attackBritish Columbia's independent police watchdog has cleared several officers of wrongdoing after twin brothers were shot and killed in a gun battle with police outside a Vancouver Island bank.
-
-
City of Barrie warns winter storm may impact transit servicesThe City of Barrie is bracing for some wicked weather this week into the holiday weekend and warning residents that the conditions could impact transit services.
-
$20K in stolen items found in Brooks, Alta. storage lockersOfficers in Brooks executed a search warrant at a business on 15th Avenue West on Dec. 9, finding the items.
-
-
The world's most fascinating abandoned towns and citiesWhether destroyed during war, evacuated for ammunition practice or cast aside after nearby precious metals and minerals turned out to be in short supply, CNN takes a look at some of the world's most fascinating abandoned towns and cities.