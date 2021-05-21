Windsor mayor irate over 'preposterous' decision to stop cross-border vaccinations

Windsor’s mayor says he is irate over the ‘preposterous’ decision to stop cross-border vaccinations against COVID-19.

Drew Dilkens says the reversal, late Wednesday, to not exempt cross-border vaccine recipients from the quarantine is thwarting local efforts to reach herd immunity.

Earlier this week, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) said Canadians could cross the border for an essential medical purpose, and not have to quarantine when they come home, with the proper documentation.

Mayor Dilkens says on Wednesday, some Windsorites took advantage of it, only to be denied entry into the United States and when they returned to Canada, Dilkens says they were put into a two-week quarantine.

“That is the type of behaviour that puts Canadians offside,” says Dilkens. “It’s preposterous.”

Then overnight, PHAC clarified their rules saying the use of the medical procedure quarantine exemption “is not intended to be used for those seeking to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.”

“This makes absolutely no sense, and it’s an active effort by our federal government to thwart the acceleration of vaccination of Canadians.”

The mayor believes it will now force the cancellation of cross border clinics set up in Montana and North Dakota, for Canadians.