Windsor mayor says LG Chem plant could still be on the table for Windsor
Staff
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
Windsor’s mayor says the region remains in contention for the LG Chem plant.
Mayor Drew Dilkens told AM800 LG Chem is still looking for a location to build a plant to supply the nearly $5 billion electric vehicle battery plant to be built in Windsor.
While a new $1 billion hydro transmission line from Chatham to Lakeshore is going to be operational by 2025, LG Chem wants to begin operations by 2024, and there isn’t enough power in the system to handle the plant’s load.
However, Dilkens believes there are other solutions, like the Brighton Beach generating station which operates at very low capacity, or purchasing power from Michigan.
-
