Windsor McDonald’s manager recognized for 'outstanding' work

McDonald’s Canada is recognizing a Windsor employee as an ‘outstanding manager’ for her excellent service and positive impact on those around her.

Elissa Stannard, manager of the McDonald’s on Wyandotte Street won a 2023 Outstanding Manager of the Year award which recognizes the top performing managers across the country.

“Receiving this award holds a lot of meaning behind it and was a pleasant surprise,” said Stannard. “I hold a lot of pride and I’m always looking for ways to inspire others to be their best no matter what and being recognized for this award amongst the incredible team of colleagues we have makes it even more rewarding.”

Stannard started working for McDonald’s 29 years ago where she started out working the front counter before rising the ranks to manager.

Stannard works diligently every day beside crew members to serve food with excellent service and a warm smile. Her contributions to employee growth, marketing and restaurant operations continue to make a positive impact on employees and guests, the company said

“Elissa truly shines as a leader in multiple aspects. She consistently ensures excellent quality, service, and cleanliness in her restaurants, all while inspiring our employees to reach their full potential,” said Jason Trussell, McDonald’s Franchisee “Beyond managing a remarkable restaurant, Elissa actively champions fundraising efforts for the Ronald McDonald House in Windsor and our McHappy Day charities. I am absolutely thrilled that she is being acknowledged for the tremendous positive impact she brings to our restaurants, people, and community!"

Each year, McDonald’s franchisees and regional management nominate managers across Canada for the award in recognition of their hard work, dedication, and commitment to the job.