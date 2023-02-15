Windsor men facing weapon-related charges in Sudbury

Two Windsor men are facing several weapons-related charges after an incident in Sudbury.

Sudbury police say around 10:45 p.m. on Feb. 11, officers were dispatched the area of Elgin Street and Grey Street in relation a weapons complaint.

Information provided was that two men had approached another individual and one of the men had pulled out a knife.

When officers arrived on scene, community members in the area indicated that the two men were leaving in a vehicle.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and located the two men inside. Upon speaking with the driver, officers say they noticed signs of impairment.

Officers attempted to use an approved screening device, however the man refused, and he was placed under arrest for Fail to Comply with Demand.

While searching police databases, officers determined that the man was also breaching a release order and he was a suspended driver.

Upon searching the vehicle, officers say they located a loaded handgun.

A 33-year-old Windsor man was arrested and charged with the following offences:

Fail to Comply with Demand

Careless Use of a Firearm

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition

Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Occupant of Motor Vehicle Knowing There was a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon

Driving While Under Suspension

The passenger in the vehicle, a 33-year-old Windsor man was charged with the following offences:

Careless Use of a Firearm

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition

Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Occupant of Motor Vehicle Knowing There was a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon

Both men were held in police custody overnight and went to court on Feb. 12 to answer to the charges.