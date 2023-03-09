Windsor MP aims to get more youth involved in sports with baseball clinic

Windsor-West MP Brian Masse is a staunch supporter of youth in sports.

Both his kids played sports when they were younger and Masse is a local sports fan at heart.

Before the pandemic Masse had an event lined up that would have given kids an opportunity to get familiar with the game of baseball.

“We had it all lined up,” he said. “As a long time sponsor of Windsor West Little League I see what they do every day in the west end.”

With sports back in full force, Masse relaunched the event called ‘First Catch, First Pitch’ to be held at the Toldo Lancer Centre on Saturday, Mar. 25 starting at noon.

“They're gonna feel like they belong even in their own neighbourhood which has these world class facilities,” Masse said. “They're gonna see mentors and they can see yes, they can play.”

He's hoping to have 75 kids attend.

Windsor West Little League president Yvette Temple is hoping the clinic will turn first timers into players on the ball diamond.

“We're just trying to give them that extra avenue to go in there and learn it and see if they feel comfortable with it,” Temple said. “And then they can sign up.”

Those who are interested can register by contacting Brian Masse’s office or visiting the Windsor West Little League website.

An equipment drive is also being held in conjunction with the event. Anyone with gently used youth baseball gloves is asked to drop them off at Nantais Sports on Tecumseh Road West near Curry Avenue.