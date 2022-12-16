Windsor murder suspect may be hiding elsewhere in Ontario: police

Windsor police say a local man wanted for murder may be hiding out in one of several Ontario cities to avoid being taken into custody.

Malique Calloo, 26, is wanted for the first-degree murder of Daniel Squalls, 24, who was shot in the 800 block of Hanna Street East on Nov. 28, 2022.

Investigators with the Major Crimes Unit say they have received credible information that Calloo might be “holed up” with friends or family in any of the following cities:

Chatham

Sarnia

London

Hamilton

Niagara Region

Greater Toronto Area (Toronto, York, Peel, Durham, Halton)

“We strongly urge anyone in these cities with any information about Malique Calloo to come forward and help us provide closure and justice for the victim’s family,” said Staff Sgt. Joe Faddoul of the Major Crimes Unit.

Calloo is a black male with short black hair and brown eyes. He is 6’3” feet tall and weighs 245 lbs. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Calloo’s whereabouts should contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.