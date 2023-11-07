Windsor murder victim suffered 12-14 'firearm injuries' in 2018 death
Staff
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
A Windsor jury has learned details of the cause of death in the murder of a University of Windsor student.
It's in relation to a murder trial of a Brampton man, charged in the death of a Mississauga man killed here in Windsor.
Jason Pantlitz-Solomon, 20, was killed on Aug. 27, 2018, while he stood at the corner of University and Ouellette avenues.
Monday, court heard he suffered 14 "firearm injuries" from 12 to 14 gunshots.
A jury of 14-people is hearing the case against 27-year-old Kahli Johnson-Phillips of Brampton.
According to the pathologist, Pantlitz-solomon was shot in the chest, torso, abdomen, both thighs and buttocks — he also suffered gunshot wounds to his left forearm and hand.
The trial continues Tuesday.
-
-
Toronto Metropolitan University appoints retired judge to review open letter by legal students on Israel-Hamas warToronto Metropolitan University will be conducting an external review after more than 70 students from its law school recently signed an open letter declaring their support for 'all forms of Palestinian resistance' and denying Israel’s existence while demanding that the school administration call for a ceasefire in the region.
-
Sentencing hearing begins for man, mother involved in fatal crashDozens of friends and family members flooded a Winnipeg courtroom Tuesday as the sentencing hearing began for a man who pleaded guilty to impaired driving in a fatal collision that killed a 24-year-old woman.
-
-
$500K in stolen property recovered from single suspect, Kelowna RCMP sayMore than $500,000 worth of stolen property has been recovered from a single suspect in B.C.'s Okanagan, according to authorities.
-
Perth County farm incident sends one to trauma centre with serious injuriesA 34-year-old was transported to a trauma centre Monday, after police say they were injured in a farm incident in Perth County.
-
Police investigate hate-motivated graffiti at two Kitchener schoolsWaterloo regional police are investigating two separate incidents of hate-motivated graffiti at Kitchener schools.
-
Original power station transforming into craft distillery as industry booms in AlbertaStarting in 1911, the solid concrete building pushed electricity into Calgary's early power grid. But by this time next year, the former East Calgary Sub-Station in the southeast neighbourhood of Highfield will serve craft cocktails and fine food, and host events.
-
Kitchener crash closes section of Huron RoadA collision has closed Huron Road in Kitchener between Trussler Road and Amand Drive.