Windsor musician headlines 'United' series featuring Detroit jazz greats

After two long years of very few gigs, a Windsor, Ont. Jazz musician is bringing some of his pals from Detroit across the river for a series of live performances.

Russ Macklem arrived in Windsor in 2019 after graduating from the University of Miami with a doctorate in music. He immediately immersed himself in the local music scene, building connections and playing venues with some musical greats in Detroit.

The opportunity sparked a vision for him to kick off a series of shows called ‘United.’

“Why not have a series over here in Windsor that features Detroit musicians playing with Windsor musicians,” Macklem says.

After one successful show, the pandemic hit, the border closed and his vision was abruptly halted.

“All of the sudden, things just sort of disappeared overnight. Things that I’ve essentially worked my whole life for,” he recalls.

With restrictions now mostly gone, Macklem is bringing United back through a series of jazz shows featuring fellow world-class artists, like Dwight Adams, who played trumpet for Stevie Wonder for past 20 years.

Also on the bill are Detroit drummer Louis Jones III, Ohio tenor saxophonist Chris Thompson-Taylor, Windsor Pianist Kevin Grenier and local bassist Michael Palazzolo.

“If I can help to bring our two communities together and also strengthen our musical community here in Windsor as well,” Macklem says.

The first show plays Wednesday April 27 at 8 p.m. at downtown Windsor’s Meteor Lounge.

Macklem says students of the genre who attend may be invited to jam with the musicians during one of the sets.

Macklem also hopes for more future dates for these Jazz greats.

“I want to send a message to Detroit musicians, don’t be afraid to come over here. Let’s create this community that we’ve had for our entire existence that for the first time ever was split apart. Let’s recreate that.”

Tickets can be purchased ahead of time for $20 or for $25 at the door.