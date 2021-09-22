Windsor, N.S. woman facing impaired driving charges after SUV crashes into house

A 40-year-old woman from Windsor, N.S. is facing several charges after allegedly crashing her SUV into a house in the town on Tuesday night.

West Hants District RCMP says at approximately 8:55 p.m. on Sept. 22, officers responded to a report of a collision on King Street in Windsor.

According to police, an SUV had been travelling from O’Brien Street onto King Street when it left the road and collided first with a duplex and then a house. The driver of the SUV, a 40-year-old Windsor woman, suffered injuries as a result of the collision.

Police say further investigation determined that the woman was exhibiting signs of impairment and she was arrested at the scene for impaired operation of a conveyance.

The woman was then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for treatment of her injuries. While at the hospital, the woman provided samples of blood which will be analyzed to determine the concentration of alcohol in her blood.

The driver was later released from custody and will appear in Windsor Provincial Court to face charges of Mischief over $5,000 and Impaired Operation of a Conveyance.

Police say further charges are anticipated once the alcohol concentration in the woman’s blood has been determined.

The investigation continues.