The Ontario government has approved and is funding emergency child care for qualifying school-aged children in Windsor.

The Children’s Services Department’s Targeted Emergency Child Care for School-Aged Children is approved for the week of Jan. 4 – Jan. 8, 2021.

Emergency child care is being provided to support health care and other front-line workers whose children are enrolled in school, in order to support these families while schools are closed for in-person learning.

Child care is being provided free of charge to those identified on the province’s list of workers eligible for emergency child care for their school-aged children only at approved Licensed Child Care Centres and Licensed Home Child Care Programs throughout Windsor-Essex.

Qualifying residents are encouraged to use the online application and consent for Emergency Child Care. Application must be made directly to the City of Windsor, Children's Services Department to ensure eligibility requirements are met or call our intake line at 519-255-5312.