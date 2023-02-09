Windsor online vigilante found guilty in child pornography case

The man at the centre of the online ‘Creeper Hunter TV’ which claims to expose predators has been found guilty of four counts including child pornography.

Late Thursday afternoon a jury in London found Jason Nassr, 42, guilty as charged.

Besides the two counts of child pornography, Nassr was also found guilty of extortion and harassment by telecommunications.

During the five week trial, the jury heard that Nassr would try and lure people online by pretending to be a child.

He would then exchange graphic sexual messages and place it on his Creeper Hunter website.

One of the people that Nassr dealt with was a 49-year-old London man which the jury heard had died.

By the end of the trial Nassr was representing himself and in his closing arguments he told the jury that he was made out to be a vigilante.

Nassr is expected to be sentenced at a later date.