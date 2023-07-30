Windsor, Ont. hosts inaugural Kabaddi Cup tournament
A hard hitting sport originating in India is gaining popularity worldwide, and it’s now in the Rose City.
The city hosted its first ever professional kabaddi tournament on Sunday. The Kabaddi Cup took place at McHugh Park near the WFCU centre.
The sport is a combination of tag and rugby.
Seven teams of top-level players from around the world are partaking in Sunday’s tournament.
Many spectators came out to cheer the competitors on, while others came to check out the sport for the first time.
The final match is at 8:30 p.m.
“Hopefully everybody enjoys and learns something new about this game and hopefully we can continue to build up this game in the future and we can attract more communities to come and watch and see what is the real game from Punjab and what we’ve brought to Windsor,” said Jeewen Gill, Kabaddi Cup organizer.
Food vendors also surround the playing field, providing a taste of India.
The tournament cost $200,000 to host, which was offset by sponsorships.
