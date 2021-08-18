Windsor Outdoor Food Hall to feature night market Friday

Windsor’s Outdoor Food Hall is back this weekend with an added element to showcase more of what the region has to offer.

In addition to food options, WindsorEats has teamed up with YQGMade to bring in more than 20 local vendors to add a Makers Night Market to Lanspeary Park on Friday.

WindsorEats says vendors will include Pawsitively A Dog Thing, Lavalux Jewelry, among others. The hall will also have the WindsorEats Traveller on-site to serve-up some locally made beverages.

Our Outdoor Food Hall presented by @STCLAIRALUMNI is back this weekend with a fun twist for Friday Night: a Makers Market! https://t.co/id5R8T2Jlv

Windsor’s Outdoor Food Hall had its opening weekend on Friday, Aug. 13 turning the outdoor rink at Lanspeary Park into “the city’s largest patio.”

With support from the City of Windsor and the St. Clair College Alumni Association the Outdoor Food Hall offers options from multiple local restaurants and chefs each week. The hall is also licensed so along with food features offers wine and beer.

This weekend, food options visitors can look forward to include Rico Taco, Smokies BBQ, chef Anthony Dalupan, and making its first appearance at the food hall is Sri Lankin food truck Sunset Flavours.

For more information on what to expect at this weekend’s food hall visit windsoreats.com.