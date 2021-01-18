The parish of Our Lady of Assumption Church is hoping to help students excel during the pandemic by offering free help with homework.

“We look for the needs in the community and we find ways of filling those needs,” says Natalie Steiner, outreach coordinator for Assumption Cares.

It’s a program created by the Parish on Windsor’s west end, including the historic Assumption Church which is in the midst of a massive, multi-million dollar renovation.

“We generally cater to west enders but we are always open to everyone so Assumption Cares is for everyone and all of our programs are always free so if there is a student in the east end who needs some homework help we welcome them,” says Steiner.

Assumption Cares has recruited 20 volunteers, most of them post-secondary school students, to tutor students from JK to Grade 12.

“When volunteers apply they kind of let us know their skill level and then when a student requests tutoring help, we match the student with the volunteer that is qualified to help them in that area,” Steiner says.

Assumption Cares started in November 2019 and officially launched in this past spring.

Steiner says she’s excited to finally be able to roll out programs like Homework Help.

“We haven’t hit student capacity yet so we are totally welcoming new students who need our help,” she says.

Those interested in volunteering or to apply for help can visit the Assumption Cares website for further details.