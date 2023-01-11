Windsor Park residents fear effects of apartment building development if approved as-is

Windsor Park residents are worried a proposed five-storey apartment building will irrevocably change their quiet neighbourhood.

If approved without changes, the development will be built over three residential lots between 724 and 728 55 Ave. S.W.

Presently, there are three '50s-era bungalows on that land.

"I find it devastating, really. It's just too extreme for this street," said Lorena Bulcao, who lives directly across the street from the site.

"This street is busy. So with the parking and traffic coming in with who knows, possibly 80-plus residents, assuming there's two people per residence, there will be a lot of congestion here."

The proposed building would be a multi-residential development 16 metres (52.5 ft.) in height.

With a total floor space of 4,407 sq. metres (47,437 sq. ft.), it will have 39 units of varying sizes with some over 158 sq. metres (1,700 sq. ft.).

Kevin Leitch, who lives adjacent to what will be the eastern wall of the proposed building, is concerned about the shadow the building will cast across his property.

"Our backyard is going to be in complete shade. By four o'clock in the afternoon, when we're going out in the summertime to enjoy our patio, our entire backyard is going to be in shade," he said.

Leitch says he's not opposed to densification, but the proposed building is too large.

"A 42-foot tall building that is now going to run from the front of our property to within 10 feet of the back alley is going to be one large, massive block of a building," he said.

Plans call for the five-storey building to taper to four storeys on both the east and west sides to allow for a patio and rooftop garden, but Leitch says having a patio overlooking his backyard is a privacy concern.

"So that completely removes any privacy. I mean, you don't expect privacy in your backyard, but then you don't expect people sitting there looking down at everything that you're doing in your yard," he said.

“Fences make great neighbours. A 50-foot tall building doesn't make a good neighbour."

The proposed development was made possible after a zoning change in 2018.

Following that, a different proposal called for a four-storey building tapering to three storeys as it approached existing homes.

Leitch says he would be satisfied with that.

Both Leitch and Bulcao maintain they are not opposed to development in the area, pointing out several three-storey infills and duplexes already built on the street without opposition from residents.

"We accept progress. We accept, you know, that yes, it is inner city now. But not to this level. Let's compromise here," Bulcao said.

"To have this magnitude of building (on) this residential street is over the top."

CTV News has reached out to the developer listed on the proposal, Kasian Architecture and Interior Design, several times in preparing this article, but as of publication has had no response.

A representative of the firm was expected to be at a public meeting with Windsor Park residents on Wednesday evening.