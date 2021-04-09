Windsor pharmacy listed as potential location for public COVID-19 exposure

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is informing the public about a potential COVID-19 exposure risk at a local pharmacy.

The I.D.A. TLC Pharmacy at 11811 Tecumseh Rd E in Windsor has been added to the Public Exposure Notifications list.

WECHU says anyone who visited the pharmacy on March 30 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. or April 1 and 6 between 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. should monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

The risk of exposure for the public is considered low.

WECHU will reach out directly to anyone identified as a high-risk close contact of a confirmed case to provide further instructions.