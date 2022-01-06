Windsor pizzeria offering up 'The Golden Girl' tribute pizza to the late Betty White

A Windsor Pizzeria is cooking up a way to honour the late actress Betty White while supporting a good cause.

“The Golden Girl” pizza is now a menu item at Slices Pizza on Wyandotte Street East, with proceeds going to the Windsor-Essex County Humane Society.

The pizza is pesto-based, complete with artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, feta, mozzarella and chicken or vegetarian options.

“It is a tiny bit of help we can do for the cause, and I don’t think it’ll be a problem to keep Betty White’s legacy alive,” says Slices employee, George Manury.

White, who passed away on Friday, was a few weeks shy of turning 100 years old.

She’s remembered for a number of television roles — but her character in the series The Golden Girls was most notable.

White was also a vocal animal advocate and the local humane society loves the idea.

“We were honoured when we heard about the Slices promotion. Every one know, of course, Betty White was a huge animal lover, there’s been a lot of talk about supporting shelters and rescues in her honour and we thought this was just a wonderful way to do that,” says Melanie Coulter, the humane society’s executive director.

“A lot of people were very generous over the holiday season, but usually January and February are slower months for donations, so if people are interested either in Betty White’s memory or just as a general donation, the animals can still use it.