Windsor police actively investigating report of explosion

Windsor police are investigating a report of an explosion at the Windsor Assembly Plant Thursday evening.

Police attended the scene in the 2100 block of Chrysler Centre. Multiple workers tell CTV News the plant was evacuated around 5:30 p.m.

The Windsor Police Service Explosive Disposal Unit will be attending to assist with determining a possible cause.

Police say there were no injuries reported and are asking the public to avoid the area.

A statement from Stellantis says the company is aware of an incident in a vacant section of the Windsor Assembly Plant.

"We are actively investigating the situation and are cooperating with authorities," the statement said. "Out of an abundance of caution, we have evacuated the plant. Our employee health and safety, as well as the safety of the community are our top priority. We will provide more information when it becomes available."

Police also continue to investigate.

