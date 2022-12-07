Windsor police address 37 recommendations by OCPC

The Windsor Police Service and Windsor Police Services Board announced Wednesday that they have addressed all 37 recommendations issued by the Ontario Civilian Police Commission (OCPC).

The final report summarizing the recommendations and their actions taken is now available on their website.

“I am proud of the work we have done over the last two years to modernize the Windsor Police Service, become more reflective of the diverse community we serve, and better inform and engage both the public and our employees,” said Chief Jason Bellaire. “I know we still have work to do, but I am confident that we are on the right track and will continue to improve our organizational culture and deliver excellent service.”

The OCPC released a review of the Windsor Police Service and its board in August 2020. In its report, the Commission outlined recommendations in several areas, including strengthened board oversight, more inclusive and diverse hiring and promotion practices, and improved internal and external communications.

“The service and board have worked diligently over the last two years to adopt these recommendations. This work involved hiring external consultants, including one specializing in equity, diversity, and inclusion and one specializing in communications, to help bring about the proposed changes,” said a news release from police.