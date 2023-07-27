Windsor police and WRH extending pilot project

The Windsor Police Service and Windsor Regional Hospital are extending a pilot project that aims to help our city’s vulnerable population.

In January 2023, police and hospital teams came together to launch a pilot project with the goal of reducing the amount of time police officers are required to spend at the hospital with individuals in crisis.

Officers would regularly spend several hours at the hospital monitoring a person in crisis until health care personnel would be available to receive transfer of care of the individual.

Today, officer transfer times at Windsor Regional Hospital are averaging just 22 minutes – down from the approximate three to 11 hour wait time prior to the launch of this initiative.

Police say this means officers are back on the street much more quickly to respond to other urgent calls.

While originally scheduled for three months, this pilot project was extended for an additional 90 days this past April. After assessing the clear benefits and reduction in transfer-of-care times, police announced Wednesday that they are proud to share this pilot project will once again be extended.

“At the same time, other regions across the province have taken notice of this initiative and are interested in creating their own. We are working collaboratively with our local and provincial partners to secure sustained long-term funding for this vital project,” said a news release from police.

Nurse Police Teams

Police also shared an update on the Nurse Police Teams (NPTs), who focus the majority of their attention on individuals struggling with substance use, continue to have a tremendously positive impact. Since the start of the NPT pilot project this past May, the NPT has seen some 283 persons on the street for 11 weeks working three days a week.

The hours of operation started at 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, and now have shifted to 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. based on the NPT members’ assessment of community needs.

“By seeing and treating these individuals where they live, we are more effectively providing them with access and referrals to needed services and reducing the overall strain on emergency room resources,” say police.

Police and hospital officials say they are looking to expand NPT to other times and areas of need. Additional updates on the partnership will be provided in the coming weeks.