Windsor Police arrest and charge two men from GTA in drug bust

The Windsor Police Service Drugs and Guns (DIGS) Unit has arrested and charged two men from the GTA following the the seizure of illicit drugs and currency.

Officials say an investigation was launched this month involving the suspected trafficking of illicit drugs within the City of Windsor.

Two male suspects from the GTA, a vehicle and a guest room at a lodging establishment located in the 2700 block of Howard Avenue were identified in the operation.

On Tuesday, August 17, 2021, investigators applied for and were granted search warrants.

At 1:00 p.m., the two male suspects were located and arrested without incident in the 3100 block of Howard Avenue.

As a result of the search warrants, officers located and seized illicit drugs from the involved guest room. Additional illicit drugs, currency and other items of evidential value were located and seized from the involved vehicle.

Rachan McLean, 29, and Josiah Scott, 23, both of Ajax, are charged with: