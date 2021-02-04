A 33-year-old Windsor man is facing charges after allegedly breaking into a downtown business.

Police say on Tuesday around 9:30 p.m. a man forced his way inside a business in the 400 block of Ouellette Avenue through a secured door.

Police say an employee saw the suspect and he fled the scene on food.

The incident was reported to police on Wednesday.

Police were able to acquire surveillance footage and a description of the suspect.

Around 11:30 a.m., a man matching the suspect description was located by officers in the 700 block of Ouellette Ave. The man was arrested without incident, police say.

Windsor man Alexander McFarland, 33, was charged with break and enter.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com