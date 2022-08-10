Windsor police arrest driver in downtown hit and run investigation

Windsor police have charged a driver believed to be involved in a downtown hit and run that left a cyclist with life-threatening injuries.

Police launched a hit-and-run investigation after a report of an injured cyclist at the intersection of Ouellette Avenue and Shepherd Street around 5:15 a.m. Saturday.

Police say an adult man was found in the roadway along with a damaged bike, however, no vehicle believed to be involved was located in the area.

Through investigation, police identified the driver who was arrested on Tuesday in Essex.

The vehicle was also found and seized as evidence.

Police say the involved vehicle is described as a grey Ford F-150 pick-up truck with black mirrors.

While an arrest has been made, police are still asking for video evidence of the vehicle driving in the area before and after the incident.

Police have arrested a 33-year-old Essex man who is now facing a charge of leaving an accident scene which caused bodily hard and was released on an undertaking with a future court date.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service Traffic Unit at 519-945-9645 ext. 222, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com