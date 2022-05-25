Windsor police arrest final suspect sought in Forest Glade shooting

Windsor police have arrested another suspect related to the shooting near a Forest Glade bowling alley in April.

Fernando Ratcliffe, 22, was identified Tuesday as being in the Greater Toronto Area. He was brought to a facility in London and arrested by Windsor police on Wednesday.

Police say a weapon is still outstanding, but won’t say what type of firearm. Officers believe there is no further risk to public safety.

The incident took place in the 10000 block of Tecumseh Road East near Forest Glade Drive April 9 at 1 a.m. Officers received a report of a large group of people fighting.

Police say five men suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of gunshot wounds. All five victims were treated and released from hospital.

Ratcliffe appeared in court on Wednesday.

He is charged with five counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm recklessly and occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm.

"I would like to thank our Windsor Police Major Crime investigators for their diligence and dedication put forth during this investigation. I would also like to thank the community and our Provincial Police partners for their assistance in the search for Mr. Ratcliffe,” said acting Deputy Chief of Operations Jason Crowley.

Police have already arrested four other suspects related to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

With files from CTV News Windsor's Chris Campbell and Melanie Borrelli.