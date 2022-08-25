Windsor police arrest impaired driver, charge another with stunt driving
CTV Windsor Web Writer
Lindsay Charlton
Windsor police traffic enforcement had a busy day Wednesday issuing 51 tickets, including a stunt driving charge for someone who was speeding more than double the posted limit.
Police say the stunt driver was going 106 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone.
In addition, police arrested one driver who was under the influence of drugs and another driver was charged for driving with multiple license suspensions. The driver had their vehicle towed for 45 days.
