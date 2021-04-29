Windsor police arrest man following child pornography investigation

A 21-year-old Windsor man is facing three child pornography-related charges following a police investigation launched last summer.

The Windsor Police Service Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit arrested the suspect on Thursday after a child pornography investigation that was launched in July of 2021.

Police say the investigation identified an involved residence and a search warrant was applied for and granted.

The warrant was executed Thursday and a suspect was identified and arrested without incident, police say.

Officers seized multiple electronic devices as evidence.

Police have charged Khin-Soe Len, 21, of Windsor with:

Possession of child pornography - three counts

Accessing child pornography - two counts

Distribute child pornography - two counts

This is the second arrest made in relation to child pornography charges this week. WPS officers also arrested a 26-year-old man Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service - ICE Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4896, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com