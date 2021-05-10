Windsor police arrest man in child luring and exploitation investigation

Windsor police have arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly agreeing to meet a child for sexual purposes.

The Windsor Police Service Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit is continuing the investigation after police responded to a report of a child exploitation/internet luring call in Windsor on Friday, April 30.

Through investigation, officers learned that the suspect had been communicating with and agreed to meet with a person identified to the suspect as under the age of 16, for the purpose of “committing a sexual related offence against the child.”

Police identified and arrested the suspect without incident on Thursday.

“In the interest of public safety, the Windsor Police Service would like to notify the public that the offender has worked as a custodian within Windsor-Essex County where children may have been present during the course of employment,” a WPS news release says.

Paul Larose, 45, of Windsor is facing charges of communicating with a person believed to be under the age of sixteen years for the purpose of facilitating the commission of a sexual assault.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Windsor Police Service - ICE Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4896, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com