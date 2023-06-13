Windsor police arrest man in stabbing on Glengarry Ave
A 48-year-old Windsor man has been charged in connection to a stabbing downtown Monday night.
Officers responded to an assault call around 7:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue. Investigation found a 48-year-old man had been stabbed “during an altercation” with the suspect.
Police say the man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers found the 48-year-old suspect at his home around 8:30 p.m. that evening. After brief negotiations, the man was arrested without incident.
He has been charged with assault with a weapon and two counts failure to comply with a release order.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com
