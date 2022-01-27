Windsor police arrest man in stolen vehicle investigation

Windsor police have arrested a man who allegedly stole a van that was left parked and running to warm-up.

Police say on Monday between 6:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. a white Chevrolet cargo van was stolen in the 3000 block of Devon Drive.

It had been reported that the van was left running to warm-up and was then stolen.

Police say the vehicle was located a short time later in the area and was then returned to the owner.

Video surveillance captured an image of the suspect who was spotted by a patrol officer on Thursday.

The officer saw the suspect in the area of Park Street East and Goyeau Street around 8:30 a.m. when the man was arrested without incident.

As a result of the investigation, a 33-year-old Windsor man has been charged with theft under $5,000 and theft of a motor vehicle.

