Windsor police arrest man, seize 249g of cocaine

A months-long drug trafficking investigation in Windsor has led to the arrest of a 40-year-old man who was allegedly found with $24,900 of cocaine.

The Windsor Police Service Drugs and Guns (DIGS) unit launched an investigation into the suspected trafficking of illegal drugs in June.

During the investigation, police identified a male suspect and a vehicle as being involved in the operation.

Police stopped the suspect vehicle around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3100 block of Dougall Avenue. The lone male driver was arrested without incident.

The suspect was found to be in possession of 249.1g of cocaine which holds a street value of around $24,900, police say.

Ernest Dwomoh, 40, of Shelbourne, Ont. is facing a charge of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact DIGS at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com