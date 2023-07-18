Windsor police arrest man 'within minutes' of downtown bank robbery

A man has been arrested after allegedly robbing a downtown bank by stealing cash from the register before fleeing the scene.

Windsor police say Tuesday around 1:30 p.m. a man attended a bank in the 100 block of Ouellette Avenue, walked behind the counter and grabbed money from the cash register before taking off.

Police say no one was physically injured during the incident.

Officers nearby quickly responded to the call and were able to arrest the suspect “within minutes” on Chatham Street West, police say.

The 46-year-old suspect is expected to face a robbery charge.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com