Windsor police arrest suspect in violent downtown assault

Windsor police arrested a man Wednesday who allegedly broke into a local business earlier this week, and in a separate incident, violently beat a person leaving the victim with serious injuries.

Police say officers were called to the 300 block of Church Street around 4:30 p.m. follow a report of an assault. The suspect reportedly tampered with property at the location. When asked to stop, police say the suspect picked up a shovel and struck an employee over the head repeatedly.

When the victim was knocked to the ground, the suspect punched and kicked them multiple times before fleeing the scene.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers were able to quickly locate and arrest the suspect without incident a short distance from the scene.

Police say through investigation, it was determined the suspect was also responsible for a recent break-in at a business in the 400 block of Tecumseh Road West.

A 36-year-old resident has been charged with assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, break and enter and possession of property obtained by crime.

