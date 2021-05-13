Windsor police arrest two suspects in illegal firearm investigation

A Windsor man and woman in their 20s are facing multiple weapons-related charges after police seized illegal guns, ammunition and a homemade silencer during a search.

The Windsor Police Service Drugs and Guns Unit launched an investigation in May to look into the suspected possession of illegal firearms in the city.

During the course of the investigation police identified two suspects and an involved residence.

Investigators applied for and carried out a search warrant on Wednesday in the 300 block of Pierre Avenue.

Members of the Emergency Services Unit executed the warrant around 9:15 p.m. and arrested the two suspects without incident.

Police seized illegal firearms, ammunition, prohibited magazines and a homemade silencer.

Police have arrested a 24-year-old man and 27-year-old woman both from Windsor who are now facing a total of 11 combined charges including:

Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

Possession of a prohibited device

Careless storage of ammunition

21 counts of possession of a firearm while prohibited

Altered serial number on firearm

Fail to Comply with a probation order

Fail to comply with a release order

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.